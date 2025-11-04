Following two tough losses on the road, the Golden State Warriors aim to bounce back with a home victory over the Phoenix Suns.



Devin Booker, averaging 30 points per game, will look to make a statement, but the Warriors are clear favorites at home with -460 odds to win against a Suns team ranked in the bottom 10 for defense.



The only player out for Golden State is Al Horford, who won’t be playing the second leg of this back-to-back.

Golden State’s schedule to begin the season is unprecedented

The Warriors have done well setting the tone early, but sustaining it has been a challenge. In back-to-back games, they’ve experienced fourth-quarter collapses.



Golden State must improve defensively, as head coach Steve Kerr explained, “Way too many gaps in the defense the first seven games. Allowing penetration.”

The Warriors are a top-10 defensive-rated team and have shown the ability to close games on both ends. However, with the grueling schedule to start the season in a league where the pace of play is at an all-time high, the repeated execution has taken a toll, as seen in their last two games.



Fans and analysts have questioned the Warriors’ resilience, noting they seem a step slower early in the season. This is mainly due to playing seven games in 12 days to begin the season.

A dominant win would be great for the Warriors’ confidence

The Suns are without Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, but their bench ranks 16th in league scoring, compared to the Warriors’ 25th position. It will be crucial for Golden State to build a commanding lead and prevent momentum from shifting too much in the Suns’ favor.

The victory over the Nuggets should serve as a prime example of avoiding sloppy turnovers to prevent easy baskets while executing offensively at a high level. Golden State was simply brilliant in that game, setting an exceptionally high standard for its potential.



Tonight offers a chance to regain that level of confidence with a dominant victory.

Prediction: Warriors 125, Suns 109