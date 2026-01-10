This Golden State Warriors team is starting to click on all cylinders at the perfect time.



A masterclass of offensive balance, ball movement, and efficient execution propelled Golden State to a 137-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.



Stephen Curry led all scorers with 27 points and 10 assists, showcasing his playmaking prowess.



Even more importantly, his teammates’ ability to hit their open looks made all the difference as the game went from a close third quarter to an avalanche by the middle of the fourth.

One of the most impressive performances from Golden State this season

Seven Warriors players scored in double figures as they made the Kings’ defense, ranked in the bottom three in the league, scramble into tough defensive rotations.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Golden State finished with 39 assists on the night and only ten turnovers. A nod back to the prime Warriors, who led the league in assists at one point, and still rely on a high-octane passing attack to generate their motion offense, which is ranked eighth in assists per game.



The low turnover-to-assist ratio ultimately opened up high-quality looks for them while minimizing wasted possessions.

The Warriors’ depth has finally found a rhythm

Even more impressive, not a single player finished with a negative plus/minus. A rare mark of sustained dominance across all rotations is a feat that symbolizes how well this unit is beginning to gel, winning five of their last seven games.



The Warriors outperformed the Kings with every lineup combination they used and even sustained excellence when Curry rested. The bench generated 66 points as they widened the gap and stayed the course, serving as catalysts for the Warriors’ 35-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

This performance showed that the Warriors are finding a balance and a true identity. Players are comfortable in their roles, built on being unselfish and efficient, with an elite shot creator in Curry at the helm.



The Warriors’ next test will be a strong Atlanta Hawks team with something to prove following the Trae Young trade. Capitalizing and securing that victory will just continue the surge of momentum the Warriors have been on.