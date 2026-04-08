The Golden State Warriors secured a much-needed 110-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings, snapping a four-game skid and signaling a shift in late-season composure.



In just his second game back, Stephen Curry delivered a timely reminder of his impact—not through overwhelming volume, but through precision and momentum-swinging brilliance.



His 17 points and two electrifying four-point plays came at critical junctures, demoralizing Sacramento’s defense and ultimately stabilizing Golden State down the stretch.

Bassey and Podziemski put on great performances

The most compelling development was the Warriors’ supporting cast. Charles Bassey continues to emerge as an unexpected frontcourt solution.



Posting 14 points and 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, Bassey provided physicality and interior presence the Warriors have sorely lacked.

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His chemistry with Curry in the pick-and-roll already looks polished, a sentiment reinforced by Curry’s postgame praise highlighting Bassey’s feel and instincts.

Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski delivered another strong performance with 20 points and four three-pointers. More importantly, his recent surge reflects a tangible shift in consistency.



Ten of his 15 20-point outings have come after the 60-game mark, suggesting real development. Once criticized for lacking a defined skill, Podziemski is now carving out a reliable offensive identity.

Golden State is a lock at 10th seed

Despite persistent injuries disrupting lineup continuity, Golden State’s young core appears increasingly cohesive.



The team has struggled all season to establish rhythm due to constant rotation instability, but this win highlighted what’s possible when roles are executed effectively.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With the Warriors likely locked into the 10th seed, attention turns toward a probable first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.



If this performance is any indication, Golden State may still possess the structure, leadership, and emerging depth to challenge expectations when it matters most.