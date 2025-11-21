This offseason, the biggest story for the Golden State Warriors was what was happening with Jonathan Kuminga.



Constant rumors, reports, and even his agent getting involved left a sour taste in the mouths of Warriors fans, who painted an antagonist out of the young forward.



Fast forward to the regular season, Kuminga signed a two-year, $46.8 million contract before the season, with the window of opportunity in Golden State as well as a potential trade on the horizon.

Kuminga started the season great, but was demoted once again

Kuminga started the season phenomenally. He bought into his role and meshed with the starting lineup, averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 53.5% shooting from the floor in the first seven games.



Despite his great play, the Warriors’ record was 4-3, and back-to-back losses to the Bucks without Giannis and the Pacers with no Haliburton really shook the core of the team and put everything under a microscope, including Kuminga.



After losing two of their next three games, Kuminga was demoted to the bench, leading a team source to state, “He feels like the scapegoat again.”

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Kuminga has a strong relationship with Jimmy Butler, as both men share similar career trajectories and have had that internal dialogue when they felt it was time to level up. This demotion to the bench again isolates him in a sense and creates friction with the coaching staff.



As Draymond Green said it best, “all the talking they talking — good, bad, indifferent — you can’t let this s— affect who you are.”



Kuminga has shown that he can buy into this Warriors system at the start of the season, and that’s the Kuminga that should stay, regardless.



He understands that if he’s not valued here, he should ball out and stay ready to be a foundational piece for a franchise that will give him the role he desires with open arms.

The grass isn’t always greener

It has been acknowledged that Kuminga has fully bought in and done everything asked of him by the Warriors.



An old saying goes, “the grass isn’t always greener,” and the experience and knowledge from the vets on Golden State—covering the game’s timing, nuances, and intangibles—are invaluable in the NBA.



Kuminga may want to go to another team and excel, but what he has in Golden State is priceless.



According to everyone from teammates to the coaching staff, Kuminga is determined and a hard worker.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Winning cures everything. Returning to what he showed at the start of the season and setting aside any personal vendettas will benefit Golden State because they need Kuminga to succeed as a team.



His versatility and outstanding athleticism will always keep them in games against younger, faster competition.



The Warriors say they’ll explore trades for the young forward, but that’s just noise.



There’s nothing on the open market—unless a superstar becomes available—that will outperform what Kuminga offers when he’s fully committed, and he must believe that to succeed with the Warriors.