Top 5 Prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft: A Deep Dive into Tomorrow’s Stars

The 2025 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center, is set to showcase a transformative talent pool.



ESPN’s latest mock draft predicts that the top five selections will be Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Rutgers’ Dylan Harper, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, Duke’s Kon Knueppel, and Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears.



Each of these prospects possesses a unique blend of skills, offering the potential for immediate impact as well as long-term stardom that could reshape their respective franchises.

Cooper Flagg is a dominant two-way prospect

Flagg, an 18-year-old forward standing 6 feet 9 inches tall, is widely regarded as the consensus No. 1 pick.



He draws comparisons to Jayson Tatum due to his two-way dominance on the court.



Flagg played a pivotal role in leading Duke to the Final Four, showcasing his impressive 7-foot wingspan and 8-foot 10½-inch standing reach, which make him a formidable defender.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He averaged 19.2 points while adding 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, demonstrating an elite ability to switch across positions and disrupt passing lanes.

On the offensive side, Flagg excels in his mid-range game and has a solid passing ability with an average of 4.2 assists per game.



His three-point shooting is at a crisp 38% making him a consensus top player and one of the most all-around players in modern draft history.



His defensive versatility and developing offensive skills could be essential for anchoring the Dallas Mavericks in the post-Luka Doncic era, positioning him as a future franchise cornerstone.

Dylan Harper is a high-motor, playmaking guard

Harper, a 6-foot-6 combo guard from Rutgers, is a lock at No. 2, with San Antonio reportedly unwilling to trade.



His jumbo playmaking evokes Cade Cunningham, with pick-and-roll mastery and downhill scoring (58.7% true shooting).

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Harper’s size, footwork, and vision (four assists) make him a perfect fit alongside Victor Wembanyama, addressing the Spurs’ need for backcourt creation.



His 33% 3-point shooting is a concern, but pre-draft workouts suggest improvement.



Harper’s relentless motor and physicality ensure he’ll thrive in the San Antonio learning tree, potentially becoming a 20-point, 6-assist guard to accelerate the Spurs playoff aspirations.

VJ Edgecombe could be the NBA’s next lockdown defender

Edgecombe, a 6-foot-5 guard-forward from Baylor, is an athletic standout whose defensive potential and explosiveness align perfectly with Philadelphia’s needs.



With his Bahamian roots and international experience, he brings a level of maturity to the team.



Edgecombe’s ability to guard positions one through three and attack the rim supports the 76ers’ championship aspirations alongside stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Predraft workouts have showcased his strong work ethic, making him a potential steal at the No. 3 pick.



His two-way skills could significantly enhance Philly’s wing rotation. Edgecombe expressed confidence after his workout with the Sixers, stating, “I just feel like I would fit in well with them.”

As a seemingly perfect match for a team featuring three former All-Stars and returning talent like Jared McCain, Edgecombe won’t need the ball to be effective, making him a highly desirable option for teams looking to trade up in the draft.

Kon Knueppel could be a perfect fit with the Charlotte Hornets

Knueppel, projected to go fourth overall to the Hornets, is a 6-foot-7 wing from Duke, presents a reliable option for Charlotte alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.



With an impressive 40% shooting from three-point range, along with averaging 3.5 assists per game, his playmaking and basketball IQ make him a seamless fit in the Hornets’ fast-paced system.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Knueppel’s efficiency is notable, boasting a 62% true shooting, and his leadership qualities stand out as well, even though he may not possess the same level of athleticism as J.J. Edgecombe.



His refined skills and versatility guarantee that he can contribute immediately as a three-and-D wing with potential for growth.



While Charlotte might consider trading down, Knueppel’s readiness makes him a solid and impactful choice.

Jeremiah Fears is the class’s boom-or-bust prospect

Fears, an 18-year-old, 6-foot-4 guard from Oklahoma, presents a high-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Utah Jazz at No. 5 overall.



His impressive speed, shot creation, and playmaking skills—illustrated by an average of 4.1 assists—stood out during a private workout with the team.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Fears thrives in transition and at the rim, but he must work on improving his 28% shooting from three-point range and his decision-making, which currently leads to an average of 3.4 turnovers per game.



While his youth requires patience, his potential as a dynamic lead guard aligns with Utah’s need for backcourt star power, making him a long-term project with All-Star potential.

Witnessing History again

The top five prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft present a compelling mix of immediate contributors and high-upside players, each capable of redefining their respective franchises.



Flagg stands out as a generational two-way talent, ready to anchor the future of the Dallas Mavericks.



Harper’s polished playmaking skills are set to enhance the San Antonio Spurs’ offense alongside Wembanyama.



Meanwhile, Edgecombe’s athleticism and defensive abilities could lead to significant interest for the Philadelphia 76ers on draft day.



Knueppel’s reliability ensures a seamless fit for the Charlotte Hornets, while Jeremiah Fears’ raw potential offers the Utah Jazz a high-ceiling gamble.



This evening’s draft will not only shape team rosters but also pave the way for the NBA’s next era, with these prospects driving playoff contention and championship ambitions.