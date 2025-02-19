Timberwolves star forward still adjusting post trade

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Julius Randle, now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves following a blockbuster trade before this season, has had what many would consider a down year for the three-time All-Star. He is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47% from the field and 32% from three-point range.

However, his lack of consistency and discipline on the defensive end has resulted in a slight decrease in his playing time this season.

Will Randle adjust or will Timberwolves front office move on?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves front office faces important decisions as Randle has a player option for next season. Randle’s name was frequently mentioned before the trade deadline, but Minnesota was unable to finalize a deal. There is also the possibility of a sign-and-trade in the offseason, especially since this version of the Timberwolves has struggled in a competitive Western Conference.

Randle has missed seven games due to a groin strain and is looking to make a strong comeback after the All-Star break.

Julius Randle extension?

Randle was shocked by the news of being traded and may have taken longer to adjust to Minnesota than he let on. However, during his injury recovery, Randle has been a tremendous teammate and looks forward to leveraging the newfound camaraderie when he returns to the court.

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Wolves are a tight-knit group, and building chemistry doesn’t happen overnight. A well-rested Randle could be the catalyst Minnesota needs to make a strong push to avoid the do-or-die play-in rounds.

In the three games before his injury, Randle found his rhythm, averaging 23 points per game on 49% shooting from the field. Perhaps a turnaround is on the horizon for the three-time All-Star.