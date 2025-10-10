Takeaways from Warriors second preseason game

It was clear during the Golden State Warriors versus Portland Trail Blazers game that the veterans were mostly coasting.



With Kerr announcing that minutes would be increased for this game, many expected a more deliberate approach, but in Head Coach Steve Kerr’s own words, the Warriors were “not ready to play” in that first half.



Still, a comeback led by the young players helped the Warriors secure a 129-123 victory.

Trailblazers owned the first half versus Golden State

Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups has emphasized the importance of playing tough defense and running the floor for easy scoring opportunities. This strategy against an older Warriors team, who appeared to have no intention of playing their hardest, proved effective as the Blazers dominated in the first half.



They outscored the Warriors by 14 in the first quarter and led by 21 with six minutes remaining in the third.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, and Deni Avdija were the main contributors, and their fresh legs paid off in this preseason opener. The Warriors will need to adopt the right mindset when facing teams with weaker records as the regular season begins.



The youth of the Warriors will be especially valuable here to prevent losses against lottery teams caused by veterans not bringing their best effort.

Warriors must adopt a better mentality against seemingly lesser teams

The veterans played reasonably well offensively. Stephen Curry scored 11 points in 16 minutes, including a four-point play. Draymond Green hit two three-pointers and made a remarkable finish in transition, ending with nine points.



Jimmy Butler had 12 points, two steals, and led the team with eight free throw attempts. The veterans’ solid play provided a glimpse of how the young players might challenge them during the regular season, which could be key to their championship drive—avoiding losses to teams they should beat by outworking opponents.

Warriors depth ultimately saved the day

As for the young players, what a performance for Golden State.



Quinten Post found his rhythm, scoring 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. Rookie Will Richard was active on both ends, drawing fouls and making plays, finishing with nine points.



L.J. Cryer put on a show with his entire bag of tricks, scoring all 14 of his points in the final quarter. A 26-foot three from Cryer to take the lead, followed by a 12-foot floater to seal the game, left the team and coaching staff ecstatic.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

These are the types of performances Warriors’ young players need to deliver during the season to lessen the load on the veterans as the schedule gets tougher. High energy, strong defense, and seamless transition play will always help keep the Warriors competitive.



Cryer spoke after the game about seizing the moment: “I know it’s preseason, but I’m treating this like a real game because there’s limited opportunities.”



If the 15th man can think that way, it’s a mentality all of the roster should adopt.