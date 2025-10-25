Takeaways from Warriors loss to the Trailblazers

The Golden State Warriors suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 139-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers.



Despite Stephen Curry’s impressive performance—35 points, including 7 of 13 from deep—the Warriors’ poor miscues and turnovers were the main cause of a disastrous game.



This marks Portland’s first victory over the Warriors in four seasons, leading to much intrigue about how Golden State will match up against the Blazers’ length and athleticism going forward.

The Warriors were outworked by the Trail Blazers

The second half of a back-to-back and three games in four nights to start the season is pretty intense for any team, and Golden State walks away with a 2-1 record and the weekend off to recharge.



Curry mentioned in the postgame that he feels the Warriors “won the week.” His heroics, including an early 8-0 personal run, couldn’t hide the broader fatigue as his supporting cast faltered.

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga has looked really good as a playmaker and at getting easy open threes, and he’s explosive in transition. He scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Blazers but took only seven shots.



Against a young and gun-slinging team like Portland, matching their physicality is the best approach, and Kuminga should’ve done more in that regard.



The same goes for Jimmy Butler, who scored 14 points on just seven attempts. Add in 25 turnovers that Portland turned into 25 points, and it’s tough for any team to bounce back.

Shooting guard depth must step up consistently

Shooting guard depth is currently inconsistent, especially before the return of De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry.



Podziemski has shot 36% from the field and 30% from three over three games. Will Richard has played well, but as a rookie, he doesn’t yet rank above Podziemski unless he continues impressive performances.

Moses Moody made his season debut against Portland, still getting his legs under him at NBA speed, and Buddy Hield, after 17 points on opening night, scored only two in 12 minutes against the Blazers. The biggest red flag is Podziemski—quotes about being the next face of Golden State and better than Curry are the kinds of takes that demand proof.



It’s not just about a good game every 7-10 games but about real efficiency and consistency. After three games, that’s still something we haven’t seen from Podziemski.

Weekend off before another back-to-back

The flaws the Warriors have were definitely amplified by fatigue, but it’s games like this that test championship resolve.



Finding that inner strength to will a win is how championship teams are built. Maintaining sharp execution, limiting turnovers, and preventing easy looks for the opponent are crucial.

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers aren’t the only team with elite speed and athleticism, and finding that edge, especially in the second half of back-to-backs, will be a key mental focus for Golden State.



They have the next couple of days off before another back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers.