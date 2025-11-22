If Stephen Curry was not on this team, the Golden State Warriors’ days of optimism would be over.



This team relies on the 37-year-old, 6’2″ point guard to average 40 points per game to secure victories—an issue that existed before Jimmy Butler’s arrival, and the current limitations won’t be enough to get them over the hump.



In a game where the Warriors win the turnover battle, they get destroyed on the boards, losing the rebound battle by 20 in a loss to the shorthanded Portland Trailblazers.

Coaching is not the issue for Golden State

On-the-fly adjustments have always been a weak spot for Coach Kerr. When this rebounding problem got out of hand, instead of trying to get ahead by playing Quentin Post more, the Warriors stuck with a smaller group and paid the price. There’s no excuse for the rebounding effort the Warriors displayed in this loss.

Head Coach Steve Kerr has taken a lot of criticism from the fanbase, and while it’s true he may sometimes use smaller lineups, without proper communication on the floor, certain defensive gaps can’t be filled, leading to overcompensation that undermines proper close-outs or chasing rebounds.



Curry mentioned this in the postgame, saying, “Not have mental errors where you’re letting guys get to their strong hands. Game plan discipline type stuff.”

The lack of offense aside from Curry will hinder the Warriors

The Warriors’ issues seem to be mostly on defense, which is significant considering their offense has been their biggest weakness so far. Though they’re ranked 11th in opponents’ points per game, they’re only 21st in points scored per game. Outside of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, there’s little consistency on this roster.



The constant shuffling of the starting lineup hampers stability but is necessary to avoid exploitation of fundamental flaws. The Warriors need to make changes and personnel decisions sooner rather than later to salvage what’s left of this season, which, after 18 games, looks chaotic.

This was the first game of a five-game homestand, and the Warriors are off to a bad start. It’s a blow to the team’s confidence, especially with upcoming matchups against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.



Jonathan Kuminga is expected to practice on Sunday to see if he can return Monday night from knee tendinitis. The Warriors really need the versatility he provides in hopes of getting this team back on track.