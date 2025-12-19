Following this most recent loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors have now lost three straight games and sit at 13-15. Jimmy Butler did all he could, totaling 31 points on 64.7% shooting, but the utter lack of execution and discipline down the stretch has worn the Warriors down.



This was their third straight loss in the clutch, and they sit at 5-10 on the season in clutch games.



The narrative of 40 wins before 20 losses, which usually indicates a title contender, is in tremendous jeopardy, and until an overhaul of the roster takes place, certain issues must be addressed.

The Warriors turnover woes have become very concerning

This loss is very frustrating because, again, it was a familiar script defined by self-inflicted wounds. Nothing has been more damaging to Golden State than turnovers.



Once again, the Warriors lost the turnover battle, as 20 Warriors turnovers resulted in 30 points for the Suns. If “points off turnovers” were a player, they would be the leading scorer for Phoenix.

The margin for error against any NBA team these days is very thin, and it’s as if the Warriors are stuck in a time warp, with the same talent unable to overcome their lack of discipline on the court.



Their lack of athleticism shows in this turnover issue as well, as while they are bottom three in most turnovers per game, they are also bottom five in most fast-break points per game.



There is no balance, no elite players using their speed and strength to get easy looks or consistently push the pace. The Warriors are working entirely too hard to create opportunities that should come easy with the right personnel.

Golden State is not good enough

Defensively, poor rotations have hindered any sense of connection or consistency required to be a high-level winning team.



The Warriors are frequently out of sync, and this can be attributed to a lack of a consistent rotation as well, when guys aren’t fully aware of one another’s strengths and weaknesses in situations. The Warriors had a 14-point lead in the third quarter and squandered it, failing to generate quality looks down the stretch while settling for stagnant possessions.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Until Golden State can clean up turnovers, sharpen up on defense, and stay disciplined to execute at the highest level for an entire game, they will continue to lose.



Stephen Curry is 37, not 27. He’s still capable of being the best player every night, but this team is much too dependent on that and not on guys who can affect the game at a high level on their own.



It would take a tremendous winning streak to even discuss the Warriors in championship conversations.