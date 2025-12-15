Stephen Curry has been averaging 43.5 points per game since returning from a left quad injury, yet the Golden State Warriors are 0-2 following a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Three of Portland’s 10 wins are against the Warriors, as their quickness, length, and athleticism make them a difficult matchup.



However, the Warriors lack consistency in their lineups, have poor defensive execution, and no player beyond Curry can consistently perform to relieve him of his offensive responsibilities.

The Warriors’ inability to be consistent is an indictment of the coaching staff

The Blazers rank twelfth in blocks per game and are in the top ten for rebounds, thriving when games become chaotic. Players who can effectively play above the rim while seamlessly shooting the three-point shot constantly challenge the Warriors.



Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe combined for 70 points, hitting timely triples and drives. Portland, a very run-and-gun team, shot 51% from three, mainly because the Warriors sold out to interior defense, daring Portland to shoot, which ultimately failed.

The Warriors also once again rotated their starting lineup; the lack of consistency with the starting five is a major criticism of Steve Kerr and his ability to maximize the team’s potential.



He admitted after the loss to Portland, “I’m not doing my job well this year.”



The frequent lineup shuffles — deploying different lineups without a clear identity — make it more difficult for bench players to find stable roles. The Warriors are 5-9 in clutch games and have just squandered two back-to-back Curry masterclasses.

Warriors lack of volume scoring beyond Curry isn’t sustainable

Beyond Curry, there is no dependable offensive engine. Jimmy Butler should be positioned in the half-court to maximize his advantage.



Shooting fewer than 15 shots per game reduces him to a role player, but since he’s earning $60 million a year, he needs to be a focal point in the offense, not just a clog. A few role players have fleeting standout moments, but none can sustain elite efficiency or generate consistent secondary scoring.



The Light Years Podcast made a great reference after the loss to Minnesota, noting the Warriors’ tendency to “prospect hug.”

A player like Brandin Podziemski makes an excellent ninth man, but 28+ minutes per game? Moses Moody brings intangible winning qualities but lacks consistency, which can be attributed to his unclear role.



Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga has been a DNP for three straight games. His athleticism was much needed against Minnesota and Portland, but it appears he’s checked out and ready to be traded. There will come a time very soon when Kerr will call on Kuminga’s number again, but it won’t be the same Kuminga.



The versatility Kuminga offers when engaged will need to be replaced. The Warriors are in desperate need of athleticism, volume scoring, and perimeter defense. Changes must be made, or the Warriors are headed for a very rude awakening.





