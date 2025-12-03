There isn’t much to take pride in regarding the “moral victory’ for the Golden State Warriors after their 124-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.



The Warriors need to rack up wins, and yes, the Thunder are the top team in the NBA, but there are serious issues to address. The Warriors had all the momentum to secure a win, yet sudden coaching decisions down the stretch led to a defeat.



Seth Curry was outstanding in his debut, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.



The Warriors were not embarrassed by OKC

The Warriors played very disciplined basketball against OKC. Golden State out-rebounded and out-assisted the Thunder and protected the ball well, tying OKC in turnovers with 15.



The team focused on controlling the game’s tempo, dictating the flow, and preventing OKC from getting easy transition baskets. Seth Curry made an immediate impact, scoring 14 points in 18 minutes and helping lead a comeback with a 20-6 run to take the lead.

Alongside him in that lineup was Pat Spencer. Spencer, when given the chance, consistently impresses. With 17 points, six assists, and no turnovers, Spencer is the backup point guard the Warriors need.



He looks to be a playmaker who can also score, always making his teammates better and bringing positive energy.

Steve Kerr’s wearing out his welcome on the Warriors

Head Coach Steve Kerr might be one of the biggest challenges for the Warriors this season. The inconsistent lineups, questionable closing choices, and over-reliance on a system built around Stephen Curry—who isn’t even playing—have made the team predictable.



In a close game late, Kerr chose to bench players like Spencer and Seth, who had kept the team in the game, and instead subbed in Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski immediately shot when he entered after sitting for over 10 minutes, then turned the ball over twice.

Beating OKC is a tough task, but the Warriors were right there. Podziemski is a great ninth-man, but not a starting point guard in the NBA. He played 28 minutes last night, while players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga only got 15 minutes.



It’s hard to understand Kerr’s obsession with involving Podziemski and making him seem like a hero. It’s becoming tiring for the whole team, with players’ body language, fan interest, and even analysts questioning Kerr’s decisions.

Melton debut to bring vet presence to the rotation

Following this loss to OKC, the Warriors have a three-game road trip facing the Sixers, Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls.

De’Anthony Melton will make his season debut Thursday night against the Sixers in a highly anticipated game.



Melton was excellent during his brief stint with Golden State last season, and now, with him and Seth leading, there’s a veteran presence in the guard rotation to help navigate the team, aside from Steph, and better delegate roles like Podziemski’s, especially off the bench.