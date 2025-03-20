NBA playoffs: who are contenders and who are pretenders?

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

This NBA season has been outstanding. The Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cleveland Cavaliers have so far all secured their spots in the playoffs.



With players showcasing their skills at an all-time high, let’s highlight three contenders and three pretenders heading into the NBA playoffs.

Contenders:

Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has emerged as the focal point for the Lakers this season. Over his last 10 games, Doncic is averaging 29.8 points and 8.6 assists, boasting a 56% true shooting percentage.



Since Doncic joined the team, the Lakers have a 6-2 record against playoff teams. In their two losses, Doncic averaged 39.5 points, solidifying his status as the face of the franchise and the next heir to Lakers royalty after LeBron James.



Currently, James is recovering from a left groin strain and has missed the last six games. In his absence, the Lakers have seen exceptional scoring from role players like Austin Reaves, who averaged 28 points over his last five games, and Dalton Knecht, who added 15 points per game during that stretch.



The Lakers have a 3-3 record without LeBron so far, but their offensive talent is undeniable. The playoffs are where stars shine on the big stage, and Los Angeles has two franchise players eager to chase the NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Jimmy Butler now in the lineup, the Warriors are 15-2 and have rediscovered their rhythm, earning the second-best net rating in the league, trailing only the Thunder in their last 15 games.



A rejuvenated Stephen Curry is averaging 28 points per game in his last 10 outings, while Butler, fresh off a 24-point, 10-assist performance against Milwaukee, has integrated seamlessly into the team’s winning culture. Remarkably, Butler and Curry have combined for fewer than 20 points in some victories, showcasing the depth and confidence of the role players since Butler’s arrival.



Draymond Green describes this as forming a “real ball club.” Historically, when the Warriors find their groove, they become serious championship contenders in the NBA.

Detroit Pistons

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Unlike the other two contenders, the Pistons feature a young and inexperienced group, but their commitment to improvement is evident, supported by strong leadership from Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff.



Cade Cunningham, a first-time All-Star, has had a breakout season, transforming the franchise from a league laughingstock into a playoff contender in just one year. Cunningham is averaging 25 points and 9.3 assists per game, ranking among the top three in the NBA. He leads a roster that includes seasoned veterans like Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Tobias Harris, all of whom bring playoff experience.



Currently seeded sixth, the Pistons may face the New York Knicks in the first round, a matchup that could result in a significant upset.

Pretenders:

Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have lost three of their last five games, including back-to-back defeats against the Kings and Trail Blazers. While they’ve flown under the radar, their recent struggles have revealed vulnerabilities that may categorize them as a “regular season team” in the NBA.



Memphis ranks 14th in net rating over the past ten games, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is working his way back from an ankle sprain that sidelined him for five games. Ja Morant’s ongoing injuries this season, combined with a top-heavy roster, suggest that the Grizzlies’ success hinges on Morant’s performance.



Although he’s averaging 22 points per game this season, he has increased that to 32 points and eight assists over the last five games, highlighted by a 44-point outing in a loss to the Cavaliers.



Unfortunately, this is not the same Morant we saw in 2022, and the momentum Memphis enjoyed before the All-Star break appears to be fading.

New York Knicks

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As the regular season comes to a close, the Knicks lack a clear identity heading into the postseason. Jalen Brunson is currently out with a right ankle sprain, and the team has gone 3-3 without him.



Much like their entire season, their losses without Brunson have left fans frustrated, with little consensus on the issues—primarily a lack of defensive discipline and consistency. Brunson is regarded as the captain of the team, but the Knicks also have former first options in Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, if either of them has a poor shooting night, the team struggles significantly.



Similar to the Grizzlies, the Knicks’ reliance on their stars may become a liability, as their bench ranks 25th in the NBA in points per game, struggling to provide the spark needed to propel the team, as they have in previous years.

Milwaukee Bucks

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After a 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Head Coach Doc Rivers called a meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to discuss ways to improve the team, according to Chris Haynes.



Although the Bucks are in the playoffs, the franchise is facing challenges as a small-market team, currently $55 million over the salary cap while paying two players a combined $97 million without winning an NBA championship. The decision to pair Lillard with Giannis reflects a trend where teams pursue big-name talent in hopes of achieving success.



The Bucks rank second in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage and are among the top three teams in opponents’ field goal percentage. They also struggle with perimeter defense and lack depth at the center position, exposing weaknesses in their rotation that could hinder their playoff success.



A matchup against the Pacers will serve as a significant test, potentially foreshadowing an interesting offseason for Milwaukee.