The NBA is back from the All-Star break, and Kristaps Porzingis will make his Golden State Warriors debut.



Porzingis was traded to Golden State from the Hawks prior to the trade deadline, and after physical evaluations and a restful All-Star week, Porzingis said he’s “back at it” vs. the Celtics.



The team listed him as questionable, but following a promising discussion with the media after practice, it’s clear he plans to play.

Porzingis adds a dimension the Warriors have never had

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Porzingis stated, “Feeling good. Ready to go.” Kristaps Porzingis on the Warriors: “I like the offense. I like the simplicity. I like the freedom.”



These are great signs, showing smarter shot selection, with Porzingis taking shots that Draymond would attempt, but with a higher-quality shot-maker, he doesn’t have to.



Add Porzingis’s defensive versatility and rim protection, and as long as he’s healthy, this team stands a chance.

Curry is still not ready to go

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Regarding health, Stephen Curry will miss Thursday night’s game against the Celtics.



The training staff and Curry opted against a full workout last night, as Curry reported he wasn’t quite ready.



The “runner’s knee” issue Curry is dealing with is nebulous per Head Coach Steve Kerr.

“Runner’s knee” is a bit more unpredictable, and Curry should rest until he feels the time is right instead of re-aggravating it.



Fans looked forward to seeing this Curry-Porzingis duo in action, but it looks like they’ll have to wait.

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the league, and a potential major upset is in store

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, led by Jaylen Brown, who is averaging a career-best 29.3 points per game.



The Celtics are healthy outside of missing the obvious Jayson Tatum, who is rehabbing his Achilles.



The Celtics boast the fourth-best net rating in the league and are second in the league in opponents’ points per game.



The Warriors are no slouches themselves, boasting the 10th-best rating in opponents’ points per game.



With a newly added Porzingis in the fray, expect an added dimension of versatility in the Warriors’ offense.



Limiting turnovers, playing with discipline and letting Porzingis go to work are the best recipes for a victory.



It’s rumored he’s potentially coming off the bench so setting the tone early allowing Porzingis to play more free and comfortable will be key.