Golden State Warriors legend and face of the franchise Stephen Curry is embarking on a big playoff push this season.



Prior to the season, Curry’s trainer reported that Steph looked the quickest he’s ever been, and many scoffed at such a remark, but Curry came into the season blazing and is averaging 27 points per game in only 31 minutes.



The wear and tear of the season on the body has played its part, per 957thegame, “Steph is well aware that everybody’s written them off… he’s gearing himself up to make that push in the playoffs…”

Grueling first-round series sharpened the Warriors’ iron

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Last postseason was a reminder of his durability and resolve.



In a bruising first-round upset over the second-seeded Houston Rockets, Curry endured one of the most physical series in recent memory and still dictated outcomes.



Defenses blitzed him 30 feet from the rim, grabbing, bumping, and scratching, anything they could do to deter greatness.



Even with a hand injury Curry was playing with, Golden State’s offense bent without breaking because of the gravity he generates.



Outside of Michael Jordan, Curry is the most dominant scoring threat in league history as he blends scoring volume with systemic impact so seamlessly.

Porzingis and company looking toward the ultimate goal

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This year’s wrinkle is the addition of Kristaps Porzingis to the fold.



The 7-foot-2 Latvian brings vertical spacing and elite pick-and-pop efficiency, having shot 39% from three on five attempts per game during his final two years in Boston.



Porzingis was the catalyst that put them over the top upon his arrival, culminating in a championship in 2024.



Pairing Porzingis’ perimeter threat with Curry’s movement shooting forces impossible defensive choices: switch and concede mismatch post seals, or drop and surrender rhythm threes.



This is the perfect storm.



Without Porzingis, the Warriors are number one in the league in three-pointers attempted.



Now imagine the threes taken by Draymond now being dominated by Porzingis and how much more dangerous that makes Golden State.

Surround that tandem with poised veterans like De’Anthony Melton, Al Horford, and Draymond Green, and the formula becomes clear — connectivity, IQ, and poise.



Curry has never required a superteam. He needs buy-in, spacing, and belief. If those variables hold, dismissing Golden State may once again prove premature.