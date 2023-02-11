Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett at UFC 284

Jan 15, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Yair Rodriguez celebrates after defeating B.J. Penn (not pictured) by TKO in the second round during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC 284, the featherweight title was on the line. With Alexander Volkanovski moving up to challenge for the lightweight title in the headliner, Yair Rodriguez (14-3) and Josh Emmett (18-2) fought for the interim featherweight title.

For Josh Emmett, he entered the octagon riding a five-fight winning streak. His last win came last year in a close split decision win over Calvin Kattar. He has some of the best if not the best power in the division and he was looking to showcase that this evening.

Yair Rodriguez has always been looked at as one of the best prospects in the UFC. He finally started to come of age in the last few years, but his inactivity has held him back. Only three fights in the last three years yet he continuously looks better in each fight. Tonight, he was looking to finally capture gold.

UFC 284 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 284 co-main kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Rodriguez holds the center and Emmett circles on the outside. Both just feeling each other out in the opening 30 seconds with no shots thrown. Front kick now from Rodriguez and he doubles up on it.

Another front kick from Rodriguez and then he lands a brutal leg kick from the outside. Emmett plotting forward. Head kick attempt from Rodriguez and then he hurts Emmett with a huge body kick. Emmett tries shrugging it off and seems okay for now.

Two more kicks from Rodriguez. Leg kick now from Rodriguez. Body kick and a right hook from Rodriguez. Emmett trying to get more aggressive now with the pressure. Another body kick but Emmett lands a nice counter for his first connect of the fight.

Big right from Emmett as he closes the distance. 1-2 from Rodriguez. Spinning kick from Rodriguez and then he follows with a combination. Jab from Rodriguez, but Rodriguez gets clipped with a huge shot from Emmett. Rodriguez goes to the ground and they end up scrambling.

Emmett gets top position with 45 seconds to work. Big elbow from the guard from Emmett. Rodriguez lands some nice shots off his back to end the round. 1-0 Rodriguez at UFC 284 on my scorecard.

Round 2

Entering the second and Josh Emmett definitely got Rodriguez’s attention at the end of the first. Rodriguez takes the center to start the second round. Emmett lands a huge combination on Rodriguez, but he stays on his feet. Rodriguez gets respect right back with a massive kick to the body.

Brutal body attacks now from Yair Rodriguez. Emmett is swinging with huge power, but Rodriguez is getting the better of things here. Takedown attempt from Emmett goes no where. Head kick attempt from Rodriguez now. Step in elbow from Rodriguez hurts Emmett.

Question mark kick now from Rodriguez. Wild swings from Emmett miss. Emmett trying to bounce on the outside to regain his footing. Flying knee from Rodriguez lands but Emmett catches it and gets a takedown with 90 seconds left in the round. Slashing elbows from the bottom now from Rodriguez.

Emmett stacking up here looking to land some shots with one minute left. Rodriguez attacking submissions off his back. He gets a triangle choke and it’s deep. Josh Emmett taps and Yair Rodriguez is the UFC interim featherweight champion.

Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett by Submission (Triangle Choke) – Round 2