With Dan Hooker out, Jalin Turner meets Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 285

There’s been a change to the main card of UFC 285. We were supposed to see a highly anticipated lightweight showdown between Jalin Turner (13-5) and Dan Hooker (22-12). However, Hooker broke his hand and was forced out of the fight.

You could see Hooker with a cast on his hand throughout the UFC 284 broadcast this past weekend. With Hooker out of the fight, the promotion worked hard to get Turner a replacement and they found a sensational replacement for Turner.

Jalin Turner will now be taking on Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) at UFC 285. After losing his debut with the promotion, Gamrot went on a four-fight winning streak and kept looking more and more impressive. His most impressive win came against Arman Tsarukyan.

That winning streak led him to a fight against Beneil Dariush last year. Dariush was able to pick up the win over Gamrot. Despite the loss, he’s still one of the best lightweights in the promotion and will be a helluva challenge for Turner.

UFC 285

I really respect this from Jalin Turner. He was originally supposed to take on a very good striker in Dan Hooker and had been preparing for that kind of matchup. Now, he’s completely switching up the type of opponent and taking on one of the best grapplers in the division.

Jalin Turner has won five fights in a row leading up to UFC 285. Not a single one of those fights has seen a third round. Turner has been finishing opponents left and right which has caused his stock to soar. Now, he gets his chance against a top ten opponent. Should he win, he might only be a couple of wins away from title contention.