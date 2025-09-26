Will Ronda Rousey return to the UFC?

There has been buzz in the last week that we could potentially see the UFC return of the most influential female fighter of all time. Ronda Rousey (12-2) posted on her Instagram earlier this week that she’s returned to MMA training and she’s finding her love for the sport again.

The sight of Rousey training has immediately had many in the MMA space thinking that she could make a return to the octagon. However, should people be jumping to those conclusions or is this simply Rousey just practicing martial arts.

The UFC is going to be having a historic card at the White House next year and Dana White has already said that it’s going to be the biggest card they’ve ever built. Conor McGregor and Jon Jones both want to be on that card. Should Rousey express interest, it would generate massive amounts of attention.

That said, I don’t think anyone should expect to see Rousey return to the UFC. The former champion has been vocal about her struggles with concussions. In fact, Rousey stated that she’s not ‘neurologically fit to compete’ and wouldn’t return to the octagon because of that.

It’s easy to get excited when you see a superstar like Rousey return to training. However, Rousey is turning 39-years-old early next year and the last time we saw her compete, she was brutally finished in the first round by Amanda Nunes. Prior to that, she was knocked out by Holly Holm.

Rousey is the most influential female fighter of all time and she’s a legend of the sport, but she isn’t and she shouldn’t return. There’s nothing to prove and I think you’re seeing a woman who once had great love for the sport, finding that love again in the form of training to stay in shape. Nothing more than that.