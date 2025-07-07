Why the UFC’s White House event would be the perfect place for Conor McGregor’s return

US President Donald Trump announced last week that he has plans for the UFC to host an event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Of course, Trump is very close friends with UFC CEO Dana White and often attends promotional PPVs where he receives a grand entrance just before the PPV broadcast begins.

While White hasn’t commented on the proposed event yet, promotional officials are indicating that they will be moving forward with planning a White House event. This is the type of event that Dana White would get up for and I would imagine that the promotion would put about as much effort as they did with The Sphere show which won them Emmy awards for their production.

The goal would be to have this card next year around the 4th of July and the UFC’s biggest star of all time is already saying that he wants in. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-6) said that he wants to headline the card and even posted screenshots of messages between him and Dana White talking about his participation on the card.

Former UFC champ to return at the White House?

If you ask me, the White House event just might be the perfect place for McGregor to make his return. I could also see it being a special one-off event where McGregor would retire from the sport win or lose. McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he broke his leg in the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor was set to return at UFC 303 last June against Michael Chandler, but a toe injury forced McGregor out of the bout just weeks before the event. McGregor also posted an AI generated photo of him and Michael Chandler on the grounds of the White House.

The only place where disputes truly get settled.



The White House. ???? pic.twitter.com/VJ2bVu7MuV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 4, 2025

There has been doubts about the fighting future of McGregor with his issues outside the octagon and his focus seemingly being on his future political career. However, I think this is the exact type of event that the UFC could lure him back for and it would play into his future political aspirations. With McGregor, him fighting is a I’ll believe it when I see it, but if any event can bring him back, it’s this one.