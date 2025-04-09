Who should Aaron Pico face in his UFC debut?

Aaron Pico (13-4) is officially UFC bound. Yesterday, the news became official when Pico announced that he was making the jump to the octagon after a few frustrating months of free agency. It’s well documented that the PFL really wanted to keep Pico and they envisioned him being a big part of their future.

However, after a frustrating period of inactivity, Pico made it clear that he would wait it out until he could sign with the UFC. The PFL had exclusive matching rights so Pico was in a position where the PFL would have to let him walk or he’d have to sit out. Ultimately, it appears that they made the decision to let him sign a new deal and that’s what he did.

Reports were circulating yesterday that Pico was going to be facing top five contender Movsar Evloev in the main event of a fight night at The APEX on May 17th. Pico clarified to MMA Junkie yesterday that the fight was agreed to but ultimately it didn’t work out and the UFC is working on something else for his debut.

Aaron Pico confirms he was "pretty close" to facing Movsar Evloev in his UFC debut on May 17.



"It's not happening, but it was a good sign they were entertaining that idea of (me) fighting a guy so highly ranked."



(via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/Qu8IQ2TuRP — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 9, 2025

UFC Debut

Pico is a massive addition to the stacked featherweight division. The featherweight division is in a period of transition with Ilia Topuria vacating the title to move up to lightweight. This weekend, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes are fighting for the vacant title. Should Volkanovski win the belt back, he’s made it known that he doesn’t see himself fighting years down the line so his title reign would likely be on the shorter side.

Divisional legend Max Holloway has also made the decision to move up to lightweight and it feels like the division is bringing in new life. With that, it’s the perfect opportunity for Pico to jump in and make a splash in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Knowing they were willing to give him Movsar Evloev in his debut, it tells you how highly they value him. While I still think a fight with Evloev could happen, it definitely feels like they are moving in a different direction. So, who should Pico face in his debut?

I personally don’t hate the idea of Pico facing someone like Aljamain Sterling in his debut. Sterling is a former UFC champion and he can really test Pico. Sterling gave Evloev all he could handle in their fight and that would be a great fight for both men.

Another option could be someone like Lerone Murphy who remained undefeated this past Saturday with win over Josh Emmett. Arnold Allen would be another name to watch. I think if the UFC was willing to give Pico a fight with Evloev, it’s clear they view him as top-ten ready and I think his first opponent should have that level of a ranking.