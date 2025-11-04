This past weekend on the prelims of UFC Vegas 110, we saw a really pivotal matchup for the women’s bantamweight division. Two top four contenders were battling it out to try and get into the title picture as Norma Dumont (13-2) took on Ketlen Vieira (15-5).

This fight is being talked about a lot due to the final decision in this one. In the first round, Vieira was able to time a takedown very nicely and with her control and work on top, I think it’s pretty clear you could give her the first round. The second round is where all the controversy is.

Dumont was doing a lot of good work in the second round before being taken down with about two minutes left in the round. While there was virtually no damage done, Vieira was able to have control for about half a round. Many believing that led her to being up 2-0. Dumont clearly won the third round but she closed as a +2000 on live betting.

It was clear that many expected Vieira to win a 29-28 decision at UFC Vegas 110. However, when the scores were read, two of the three judges gave the second round and the fight to Norma Dumont. This is the second straight week where a fighter lost a decision despite having much more control time on the ground.

It’s becoming very clear when it comes to scoring that you cannot just land takedowns and expect to win. You actually have to put up some offense and if you don’t, you are likely going to lose the round. That happened to Vieira and as a result, Norma Dumont got her sixth straight win.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 110?

While we don’t have a timeline as of yet, it’s very clear as to what’s next in terms of the title picture at 135 pounds. Kayla Harrison is going to defend her title against Amanda Nunes. Following Harrison’s dominant title win over Julianna Pena earlier this year, Harrison and Nunes faced off inside the octagon.

That said, there’s still no update in terms of timeline. I’m not sure if this fight is going to take place in early 2026 or if they are going to wait until the White House card in June. Nevertheless, that’s what’s going to be next at 135 pounds.

With that, it leaves a very clear opponent for Norma Dumont and it’s a fight she’s been asking for. It’s a fight with former two-time champion Julianna Pena. Pena has said that she wants to face the winner of Harrison – Nunes, but there’s no justification for her just waiting and getting a title shot.

The UFC should absolutely book Pena against Dumont with the winner clearly lining up to face the winner of Harrison – Nunes in the second half of 2026.