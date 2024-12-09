What’s next for Movsar Evloev after UFC 310?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This past weekend on the prelims of UFC 310, we saw a big time matchup in the featherweight division. Movsar Evloev (19-0) was looking to remain undefeated as he took on former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (24-5).

Entering the bout, I was really struggling to see how Aljamain Sterling was going to beat Evloev. I figured in the grappling which is where Sterling typically has an advantage, he’d struggle with the strength and wrestling of Evloev. However, to my surprise, it was Aljamain Sterling who controlled the grappling in the first round.

Immediately, Evloev knew that he was in for a much tougher fight than expected with Sterling getting his back in the first round. Evloev bounced back strong in the second round getting the better of the grappling exchanges. The third round saw some back-and-forth, but Evloev ended up on top which was enough to sway the judges in giving him a unanimous decision win at UFC 310.

What’s next after UFC 310?

In terms of what’s next for Evloev, I don’t think he’s going to be getting a featherweight title shot. Yes, he’s 9-0 in the UFC and he’s ranked inside the top five. However, I just don’t think it’s in the cards for him to get the next shot. I think Alexander Volkanovski is going to get his rematch with champion Ilia Topuria next.

With Volkanovski getting that shot, where does that leave Evloev. Well, I think Evloev is going to get a rematch in his next fight as well. I think the UFC is going to push for booking Evloev against Diego Lopes. These two fought on very short-notice back in 2023 when Lopes stepped in to face Evloev.

Lopes gave Evloev a helluva fight and nearly submitted him a couple of times. Since that fight, Lopes has gone on an incredible run inside the octagon and he’s jumped ahead of Evloev in the rankings. It makes all the sense in the world to have their rematch with a title shot being on the line.