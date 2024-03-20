UFC’s Conor McGregor says “All systems go” for summer return against Michael Chandler

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

We have been on quite the roller coaster regarding the return of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6). The Notorious One hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he broke his leg in his trilogy matchup against Dustin Poirier. The injury defeat handed McGregor his second straight loss.

McGregor has only fought three times since January 2020 with a win over Donald Cerrone and two losses against Dustin Poirier. The former champion returned to UFC television last year when he coached opposite Michael Chandler (23-8) on The Ultimate Fighter.

Originally, the thought was that McGregor would potentially return at the end of 2023 to face Chandler. However, he didn’t re-enter the drug testing pool until later in the year which scrapped the 2023 plans. UFC 300 was looked at as a potential target but the promotion went in a different direction.

McGregor announced on New Year’s Day that he would be fighting Michael Chandler at International Fight Week on June 29th which would be UFC 303. However, Dana White threw some water on that fire last month when he said they wouldn’t potentially have that fight until the fall. However, this week, the original plan seems to be coming back together.

UFC’s International Fight Week

McGregor appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour today and he said he has been given the word that it’s all systems go for his octagon return. McGregor confirmed that his return would be this summer, but he wouldn’t give a date. He said he wants to give the UFC the opportunity to announce the fight.

Michael Chandler has maintained his confidence that the fight would happen the entire time. Chandler has also hinted in recent interviews that the fight would happen this summer. This is the first time that it really appears we are getting close to a done deal.

If it’s not International Fight Week, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the fight happen in July. In terms of an announcement, I think UFC 300 is shaping up to be a good time to see a formal announcement regarding McGregor’s return.