UFC working towards Deiveson Figueiredo – Dominick Cruz (Report)

The UFC is working towards booking a matchup between two former champions. Brazilian MMA reporter Igor Ribeiro had an exclusive interview with former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) and Figueiredo said that verbal agreements are in place for his bantamweight debut.

Per Figueiredo, he would be going up against one of the greatest of all time in former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (24-4). While there’s no finalized date, the bout would supposedly take place in September.

For Figueiredo, he would jump right into a big fight with a former champion who is also ranked inside the top ten at 135. For years, many wondered if Figueiredo would be better at 135 with how depleted he looked during his weight cuts to 125.

Now, the former UFC flyweight champion will get his opportunity to show whether or not he’s better at 135. Cruz would be a fresh opponent for Figueiredo who has fought Brandon Moreno in each of his last four fights dating back to 2020. Figueiredo went 1-2-1 in four fights with Moreno.

UFC Bantamweight Showcase

September would mark the return of former UFC champ Dominick Cruz after just over a year off. Last time we saw Cruz was in a headliner against Chito Vera last August. In that fight, both men were having success, but I really liked the way Cruz looked early on.

Then, Vera landed a huge head kick that ended Cruz’s night and snapped his two-fight winning streak. Had Cruz won that fight, he might’ve been on the short list for a title shot. Now, he’ll be tasked with welcoming the former flyweight champion up to 135.

If Cruz has a dominant performance, he’s still likely only a win or two away from a title shot given his name. However, he will have to beat one of the guys near the very top of the division if he ever wants another crack at the title.