UFC: Verbal agreements in place for Beneil Dariush – Arman Tsarukyan

The UFC continues to add bangers to the calendar for the end of the year. While contracts have not been signed yet, there are verbal agreements in place for a December lightweight showdown between top ranked contenders Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3).

Dariush had an interview with reporter Luke Thomas and confirmed that the agreements are in place. A date is not set for the bout. You can see the full interview here. Thomas reported that Dariush and his team originally wanted a fight with Dustin Poirier, but Poirier was said to have not had interest in that matchup.

This is a massive fight for Tsarukyan. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is looked at as one of the best prospects in the lightweight division. At 13-1, he made his UFC debut back in 2019 against current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. He lost a decision to Makhachev, but he gave a very solid performance. Form there, he won five straight leading him to a main event against Mateusz Gamrot.

Tsarukyan won the first two rounds against Gamrot. However, he faded with cardio issues and Gamrot won the final three rounds earning himself a unanimous decision. Tsarukyan has bounced back strongly with two wins over Damir Ismagulov and a TKO over Joaquim Silva.

UFC Lightweight Showdown

In March 2018, Beneil Dariush was stopped in the first minute by Alexander Hernandez. At the time of that loss, Dariush was 2-3-1 in a six-fight stretch. He certainly didn’t look like a guy who was going to make a run towards the top of the division. Then, he really started to turn things around.

Starting with a win over Thiago Moises, Dariush would win six straight fights that would lead him to a 2021 showdown against former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. At the time, Ferguson was still considered incredibly dangerous at 155. Dariush dominated the fight and won by decision.

That led Dariush to a battle with Mateusz Gamrot and Dariush passed that test with flying colors. All of this led to UFC 289 and a title eliminator against former champion Charles Oliveira. That is where the momentum was halted as Dariush was stopped in the first round by Do Bronx.

Now, he gets his chance to get back on track. With a win over Tsarukyan, Dariush would be right back in the title picture only perhaps needing another win to get a crack at the belt.