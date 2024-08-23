UFC Vegas 96 Preview and Prediction: Neil Magny – Michael Morales

On the main card of UFC Vegas 96 tomorrow night, we are going to see a big time matchup in the welterweight division with a ranking on the line. The 12th ranked welterweight and longtime vet Neil Magny (29-11) will look to defend his spot as he takes on the undefeated Michael Morales (16-0).

Starting with the undefeated 25-year-old, Michael Morales has all the tools to be a star. He has tremendous wrestling and he has incredible striking. Back in 2021, he earned a contract off The Contender Series. Since earning that contract, he’s gone a perfect 4-0 in the UFC. Most recently, he defeated Jake Matthews last November.

Standing across from him is the ultimate gate keeper of the welterweight division. The winniest fighter in UFC welterweight history, Neil Magny. The Haitian Sensation is coming off a huge win earlier this year. Back in January, he took on top Canadian prospect Mike Malott. Malott dominated the first two rounds but Magny pulled a rabbit out of his hat and stormed back to stop an exhausted Malott late in the third round.

Magny has made a career off fighting the top prospects as they try to enter the rankings. He’s fought the likes of Ian Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Santiago Ponzinibbio when he was rising up and now he’ll take on Michael Morales. It’s sink or swim time for Morales at UFC Vegas 96.

UFC Vegas 96 Prediction

On paper, I’m not sure there’s an area of this fight where I’d favor Neil Magny. I would take Morales on the feet and I would also take Morales on the ground. Now, where Magny has the advantage is his durability and experience. Ask Ian Garry, it’s not easy to put Neil Magny away.

If you can’t put him away and you throw all your energy into it, he can turn it on to pull the upset just like he did at UFC 297 against Malott. That said, I really like Michael Morales in this spot. I think it’s a showcase opportunity for the top welterweight prospect and I think he’ll fight smart.

I expect him to completely outstrike Magny on the feet and he’ll use timely trips and takedowns to secure the top position. Magny isn’t going to quit and if Morales fades, it could get interesting. That said, this fight says Michael Morales all the way.

Prediction: Michael Morales by Decision