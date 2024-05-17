UFC Vegas 92 Main Event Preview and Prediction

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Edson Barboza (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Vegas 92, we are going to see an exciting matchup in the featherweight division with a spot in the rankings on the line. 12th ranked Edson Barboza (24-11) will look to defend his spot against the unbeaten Lerone Murphy (13-0-1).

Starting with Lerone Murphy, he will be looking to win his sixth straight in this one. Murphy made his octagon debut back in 2019 and fought to a split draw. Following that draw, he won five in a row leading up to tomorrow night. While he’s known for his striking and power, his last two wins have come via decision.

Last year at UFC Kansas City, Edson Barboza joked with us at media day that he should be labeled Mr. Co-Main Event. He was in the co-main that weekend and knocked out Billy Quarantillo in the first round with a beautiful knee. After that win, he was rewarded with a main event against Sodiq Yusuff which took place last October.

In that fight, Barboza was punished and dropped in the first round. Easily a 10-8 on the scorecards. However, Barboza rallied winning the majority of the rest of the rounds to win a decision and his second fight in a row. Tomorrow night, he’ll look for his third straight win.

UFC Vegas 92 Prediction

I’m very curious to see these two striking. Lerone Murphy has great striking from range and he does a very good job using his footwork to get inside and out during striking exchanges. Edson Barboza has a ton of explosion in his striking and we know how good his technique is. If they are point-fighting, I like Murphy’s ability to stick and move, but I like the power from Barboza.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see Murphy land more throughout but I could see a scenario where Barboza lands the bigger and more impactful shots in the eyes of the judges. In his fight with Sodiq Yusuff, Barboza also used his wrestling and Lerone Murphy doesn’t have good takedown defense. That could really hurt him at UFC Vegas 92.

Ultimately, I think Lerone Murphy gets his first loss tomorrow night. I just like the ability of Barboza to throw with more power and explosion while also mixing in his wrestling. I expect a fun fight but a win for the Brazilian.

Prediction: Edson Barboza by Decision