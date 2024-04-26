UFC Vegas 91 Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Ryan Spann – Bogdan Guskov

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Ryan Spann before his bout with Dominick Reyes during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Vegas 91 goes down tomorrow night from The APEX in Las Vegas and we have a fun light heavyweight matchup in the co-main event of the evening. 11th ranked Ryan Spann (21-9) will look to hold onto his spot in the rankings as he takes on the tough Bogdan Guskov (15-3).

Of course, the running joke here is that Spann is taking on Anthony Smith for a third time, but rest assured, this is a fresh fight for Superman Spann. Starting with Ryan Spann, he is desperately looking for a win tomorrow night as he’ll make the walk carrying a two-fight losing streak.

Spann gained a ton of momentum in 2022 after submitting Ion Cutelaba and knocking out former title challenger Dominick Reyes. However, he was then submitted by Nikita Krylov last March before dropping a decision to Anthony Smith last August. Many thought he won the Smith fight, but a loss is a loss and there’s been two in a row for Spann.

Over to Guskov, he’s looking for his second straight win and a victory that would launch him into the UFC’s top fifteen. The last time we saw him inside the octagon he knocked out Zac Pauga in the first round back in February. It was his second fight in the promotion after he lost his debut to Volkan Oezdemir back in September.

UFC Vegas 91 Prediction

Guskov is 13-2 in his last fifteen fights and had a very solid reputation when he entered the UFC. However, he’s still a bit of a question mark to a lot of folks. We know he’s got great striking and decent submissions, however, he hasn’t really proven it against top competition.

Ryan Spann is also a question mark. At times, he’ll look like a UFC title contender and then in other fights he’ll look like someone who shouldn’t be in the rankings. If anything, I think this fight tomorrow will really tell us a lot about both fighters. I actually like Ryan Spann to hold onto his ranking tomorrow night.

On the feet, I think both men can have success but I think the reach and power will be too much for Guskov. I see a big shot landing in the first round and ultimately Spann gets a big TKO win to get some momentum back.

Prediction: Ryan Spann by TKO – Round 1