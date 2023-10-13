UFC Vegas 81 Preview: Adrian Yanez – Jonathan Martinez

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Adrian Yanez (red gloves) reacts after his fight against Tony Kelley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC Vegas 81, we are going to see an absolute banger in the bantamweight division. Top young contenders will battle it out as Adrian Yanez (16-4) looks to get back on track as he takes on Jonathan Martinez (18-4).

This is Yanez’s first fight since UFC 287 back in April when he fought Rob Font. Entering that bout, Yanez had never lost inside the octagon. He was a perfect 5-0 with only one fight going the distance. Unfortunately for Yanez, Font turned out to be too much too soon and Yanez got stopped in the first round. He’ll look to get back on track tomorrow night.

Martinez is on a huge roll entering the octagon. tomorrow night. After making his UFC debut back in 2018 and starting out 4-3 in his first seven fights, Martinez has won five straight ahead of tomorrow’s fight. Most recently, he defeated Said Nurmagomedov by close decision back in March.

UFC Vegas 81 Prediction

I cannot wait for this fight tomorrow night as I think it’ll tell us a lot about both men. For Martinez, he excels when he can fight at range and has the ability to use his kicks and knees. For Yanez, he has some of the best pure boxing in the division so he’ll want to get inside and keep this at boxing range where his speed and power can flourish.

Both of these men are extremely technical and I think they both have paths to victory at UFC Vegas 81. For Martinez, it’s just doing what he does best. Kicking from the outside and using timely knees to keep Yanez off his timing and frustrate him throughout the night. For Yanez, he needs to use his speed and straight shots to get inside and clip Martinez with big shots.

So, who wins out? I’ve seen a lot of people going with Martinez, but I think Yanez shines tomorrow night. In fact, I don’t think the fight will go the distance. I’m expecting a very competitive round one, but in the second, Yanez will find something with huge power and finish things off.

Prediction: Adrian Yanez by TKO – Round 2