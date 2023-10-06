UFC Vegas 80 Co-Main Event Preview: Joe Pyfer – Abdul Razak Alhassan

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 80, we are going to see an absolute banger in the middleweight division. Contender Series rising star Joe Pyfer (11-2) will get arguably the toughest test of his UFC career thus far in taking on the heavy handed Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5).

Starting with Alhassan, he is going to be looking for his second straight win. Alhassan made his UFC debut back in 2016 and won that fight to move to a perfect 7-0 professionally. He suffered a setback in his next fight but would go on to win three straight by first round knockout. At 10-1, he looked like a serious middleweight threat.

However, since that point, he’s gone just 2-4 in his last six fights. Granted, he’s 2-1 in his last three with two knockout wins. Alhassan is game and he needs a big win. However, at 38-years-old, he’s fighting father time tomorrow along with Joe Pyfer.

Joe Pyfer got his first shot on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020. An arm injury caused him to lose, but after a win back on the regional scene, he got another shot and this time, he didn’t disappoint. He won by second round knockout and then made his UFC debut last September. In two fights, he has two finishes including one over the tough Gerald Meerschaert.

UFC Vegas 80 Prediction

Tomorrow night we are going to find out just how good Joe Pyfer can take a shot. We know that Alhassan is going to bring some serious heavy hands into the octagon and he’s going to test Pyfer at UFC Vegas 80. Will he be the main to derail the hype train behind Pyfer?

Personally, I just don’t see it. Pyfer is very good in grappling and he’s going to be comfortable if Alhassan tries to use his judo to get the fight there. I don’t know if Alhassan can get him down and honestly, I don’t think he’ll want to. Alhassan will want to stand and trade and I just don’t see it being a good idea.

We know he has heavy hands, but Pyfer is a bigger man with longer limbs and better technique. I don’t see the fight getting out of the first round and I see Joe Pyfer making another loud statement at UFC Vegas 80.

Prediction: Joe Pyfer by TKO – Round 1