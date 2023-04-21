UFC Vegas 71 Preview: Bobby Green – Jared Gordon

Jan 27, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Bobby Green (blue gloves) defeats Erik Koch (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC Vegas 71 we are going to see a fun matchup in the lightweight division featuring two fighters looking to bounce back. Bobby “King” Green (29-14-1) will make his return as he takes on the game Jared Gordon (19-6).

Jared Gordon is looking to bounce back on paper, but let’s be honest, he was completely robbed in his last fight. Gordon took on the hype train of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 in December. Virtually everyone outside of two judges watching that fight thought that Gordon won the fight.

However, two judges gave the fight to Pimblett and it went down as a loss. That win would’ve been huge for Gordon as he would’ve halted that hype train and it would’ve been his second win in a row. Now, he’ll look to get a win against Bobby Green.

Bobby Green started 2022 with a bang outclassing Nasrat Haqparast. From there, he took on Islam Makhachev on short notice ultimately losing. He returned in December to take on Drew Dober. Green looked sensational in the first round.

He was using slick defense and his incredible boxing to outclass Dober. However, Dober landed a massive left hook which sent Green down and Green got stopped. Now, he’ll look to get back on track against Gordon.

UFC Vegas 71 Prediction

Jared Gordon has improved so much on the feet. I do think he can have success at UFC Vegas 71 standing with Bobby Green, but to win the fight, he’s going to have to get some control with his grappling. If he can’t get ahold and hold onto Green, I think he’ll be in trouble.

For Bobby Green, keeping this fight at boxing range is crucial. If he can keep things at his range, he’s going to win this fight tomorrow night. I just think that his defense is slick enough, his combinations are more crisp and I don’t see Gordon having the power to put him out.

Both men are going to bring it, but I like the King in this matchup.

Prediction: Bobby Green by Decision