UFC Vegas 70 Preview: Tatiana Suarez returns against Montana De La Rosa

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Tatiana Suarez (blue gloves) defeats Alexa Grasso (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC Vegas 70 we will see the return of a fighter who was considered almost a virtual lock to be a future champion. That fighter is standout wrestling Tatiana Suarez (9-0) and she will be taking on Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1).

Suarez won her season of The Ultimate Fighter and immediately made her presents known in the UFC’s strawweight division. She went a perfect 4-0 and had some big wins along the way. Two of her wins included Alexa Grasso and Nina Nunes.

However, it was her dominant victory over two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza that really raised eye brows. Suarez completely dominated the former champion and stopped her in the third round. It was clear that Suarez was gunning for the title.

However, a series of neck injuries and illnesses derailed her career. Her win over Nunes came back in 2019 and we haven’t seen her since. It’s almost been four years since Suarez has stepped foot in a UFC octagon. Now, she’s moved up to flyweight and she’s looking to show the world she’s back.

UFC Vegas 70 Prediction

Make no mistake about it, De La Rosa is not a pushover. She’s been in there with tough competition. Back in 2021 she had a dominant TKO win over Ariane Lipski. Her last fight came against Maycee Barber last year where she lost a decision.

She’s been in there with Andrea Lee and Viviane Araujo. De La Rosa has solid grappling of her own and she’s not going to be intimdiated by the moment at UFC Vegas 70. She is going to try to play spoiler.

However, I don’t think this is a return party that’s getting spoiled. People might have forgotten just how good of a grappler Suarez is. Had it not been for a neck injury, we are talking about a wrestler who could’ve won Olympic Gold. She’s that good and talented.

She might be a little rusty, but if she resembles her best self, she’s going to win this fight going away. I think the first round will feature a lot of feeling out, but over the next two, Suarez will impose her will. I’m not expecting a decision here.

Prediction: Tatiana Suarez by TKO – Round 2