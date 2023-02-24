UFC Vegas 70 Preview: Andre Muniz – Brendan Allen

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Andre Muniz (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Uriah Hall (red gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 70, we are going to see a middleweight battle between two surging top contenders. Brazil’s Andre Muniz (23-4) will look to remain unbeaten inside the octagon as he takes on Brendan “All In” Allen (20-5).

Muniz earned his spot with the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series. Since making his debut, he’s gone a perfect 5-0 inside the octagon and his competition level has stepped up along the way. Some of his notable wins include a decision over Uriah Hall and submission wins over Eryk Anders and Jacare Souza.

Brendan Allen also get his UFC shot via the contender series. Like Muniz, he also won his first few fights inside the octagon. Then, he ran into Sean Strickland who stopped him. After a couple more wins, he then got stopped by Chris Curtis. However, since that loss to Curtis, he’s been perfect winning three fights in a row.

UFC Vegas 70 Prediction

When Brendan Allen came into the UFC, he was known for his grappling. I’ll say it right now, Brendan Allen has very good grappling. However, there’s a massive difference between having very good grappling and elite grappling. Andre Muniz has elite grappling.

Don’t believe me? Ask the world-renowned Jacare Souza how good Muniz’s grappling is. Allen has said in recent interviews that he has no fears at all about playing in the grappling arena with Muniz. In his recent fights we’ve seen a lot of improvement from Allen on the feet.

He needs to lean on that. If he can keep this fight on the feet and keep things at range, I think he has an excellent shot at winning. However, if this fight revolves around grappling, Muniz is going to win via submission or he’s going to win a decision.

I do believe this fight will be very close. Ultimately, I think there are enough grappling exchanges to outweigh the striking over the course of three rounds. In the end, Andre Muniz will stay perfect in the UFC.

Prediction: Andre Muniz by Decision