UFC Vegas 118 goes down on June 6th from The Meta Apex and the main event will feature a big time matchup in the welterweight division. Former champion and 4th ranked contender Belal Muhammad (24-5) will take on 10th ranked Gabriel Bonfim (19-1).

This is a massive step up for Bonfim who will look to get himself right into the title mix with a win on June 6th. Bonfim won his first two fights in the UFC before losing to Nicolas Dalby in 2023. Since that loss, he’s 4-0 with wins over Randy Brown and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

While Bonfim has momentum, Belal Muhammad is looking to bounce back. Muhammad won six fights in a row to become welterweight champion prior to losing the belt to Jack Della Maddalena. In his first fight after that title loss, he lost to Ian Machado Garry. He’ll need a win on June 6th to avoid a third straight loss.