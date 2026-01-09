The UFC will be back in The Apex on April 4th following a stop in Seattle and we now know a big time strawweight matchup that’ll go down on that card. Former title challenger and former Invicta champion Virna Jandiroba (22-4) will be taking on eighth ranked Tabatha Ricci (12-3). Leo Guimaraes was the first to report the news.

EXCLUSIVO: pude apurar que Virna Jandiroba e Tabatha Ricci estão em negociações avançadas para se enfrentarem em 4 de abril, UFC Vegas 115.



Lutadoras ainda aguardam o envio do contrato

This will be Jandiroba’s first fight since she lost the vacant title fight against Mackenzie Dern back at UFC 321 in October. That loss to Dern snapped a five-fight win streak for Jandiroba. She will be looking to bounce back and get herself right back into title contention. To do that, she’ll have to beat Tabatha Ricci.

The last time we saw Ricci was back in July when she stopped Amanda Ribas in the second round. Overall Ricci is 3-1 in her last four with her lone loss coming against former title challenger Yan Xiaonan. If she’s able to defeat Jandiroba in April, she’ll jump right to the top of the strawweight division.