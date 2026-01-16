On March 14th, UFC Vegas 114 goes down in The Apex and today, the promotion announced that a matchup between two ranked featherweights will headline the card. Former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (19-6) will take on surging contender Kevin Vallejos (17-1) in the main event.

Starting out with Emmett, he’s desperately needing a win in this next matchup. When he makes the walk on March 14th, he will be 41-years-old and he’s lost two in a row. After five straight wins to earn an interim title fight, Emmett is just 1-4 in his last five fights. In his last fight, he was submitted by Youssef Zalal in the first round.

Kevin Vallejos made his way to The Contender Series when he was 10-0, but he lost to Jean Silva. After two more wins on the regional scene, Vallejos got another shot on The Contender Series and he cashed in to earn a UFC contract. Since making his octagon debut, he’s 3-0 with two finishes including a huge knockout over Giga Chikadze.