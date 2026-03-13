Tomorrow night, the UFC is back in The Meta Apex with a fun featherweight matchup in the main event. Former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (19-6) will be taking on rising young contender Kevin Vallejos (17-1).

This fight is set up to build up Vallejos as a top young contender. The 24-year-old is coming off a huge TKO win over Giga Chikadze which moved him to 3-0 inside the octagon. His lone career loss came on The Contender Series in 2023 when he lost a decision to top featherweight contender, Jean Silva.

Now, he’ll take on the powerful Josh Emmett. Emmett just turned 41 and this fight is a bit of a do-or-die for his career. A five-fight win streak carried him to an interim UFC title shot back in 2023, but starting with that title fight, he’s just 1-4 in his last five fights. The competition has been stiff, but this fight will tell us a lot about what he has left.

I think this fight is set up perfectly for Vallejos to get his name into the thick of things. Josh Emmett could have success if he really tried to wrestle, but I don’t think he’s going to be efficient with that. I think we primarily see these two strike and unless Emmett lands a massive haymaker, Vallejos is going to put it on him until the fight is stopped at UFC Vegas 114.

Prediction: Kevin Vallejos by TKO