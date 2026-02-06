Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Vegas 113, we are going to see a really fun matchup in the bantamweight division with some heat behind it. 9th ranked Mario Bautista (16-3) will be taking on 11th ranked Vinicius Oliveira (23-3).

This fight has some heat behind it because of Oliveira’s love for Jose Aldo. An Aldo that was defeated by Mario Bautista last year in a fight where many didn’t think that Bautista deserved to have his hand raised. Since then, Bautista has redeemed himself with a dominant win over Patchy Mix and a really good showing against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Now, he’ll have to take on Oliveira at UFC Vegas 113. Oliveira is undefeated inside the octagon with four straight wins to begin his UFC career. He’s shown a tremendously aggressive style and he has really good wins over the likes of Kyler Phillips, Said Nurmagomedov, and Ricky Simon.

UFC Vegas 113 Prediction

In terms of the fight tomorrow night, it’s going to be interesting as the fight gets into the later rounds. Early on, I really like Mario Bautista. I think he can match Oliveira’s energy, but the technique is just a little sharper. I also think he has the grappling advantage which will play early.

However, Oliveira will have the ability to come on strong in the later rounds and that could be trouble for Bautista. We’ve seen Bautista really fade with energy late in fights and if he does that at UFC Vegas 113, I can see an Oliveira finish materializing. That said, I’m going to go with Bautista to edge out a close decision.

Prediction: Mario Bautista by Decision