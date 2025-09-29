UFC Vegas 111 will be headlined by Gabriel Bonfim – Randy Brown

The UFC will be in the APEX on November 8th just a week before they head to MSG and we now know what fight will be headlining that card. The promotion announced that we will see a welterweight showcase close the show on November 8th.

It was announced last night that UFC Vegas 111 will be headlined by 14th ranked welterweight contender Gabriel Bonfim (18-1) and he’ll be taking on “RudeBoy” Randy Brown (20-6). Originally, this fight was supposed to take place in a couple of weeks in Rio.

However, the promotion scrapped those plans and now these two will headline this upcoming APEX card. For Bonfim, he gets his first main event on the heels of three straight wins. Overall, he’s 5-1 inside the octagon with his last win being his biggest with a split decision over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

For Randy Brown, this is an opportunity to get himself back in the rankings. Brown had won seven out of eight before he was honestly robbed against Bryan Battle last December by split decision. He bounced back incredibly well at UFC Kansas City back in April when he knocked Nicolas Dalby out in the second round to move him to 8-2 in his last ten.