UFC Vegas 110 will be headlined by Steve Garcia – David Onama

UFC Vegas 110 goes down on November 1st and the card will be headlined by a matchup between two ranked featherweight contenders. Eurosport was the first to report that 12th ranked Steve Garcia (18-5) will be taking on 13th ranked David Onama (14-2).

Originally, it was thought that the card would be headlined by Ante Delija – Waldo Cortes-Acosta. However, it’s since been confirmed that while that fight will go down on the November 1st card, the headliner will be this matchup between Garcia and Onama.

Starting with Garcia, he has been on an incredible roll over the past few years. After earning a contract on The Contender Series, Garcia started out just 2-2 inside the octagon. Since then, he’s won six fights in a row, five by finish, including a decision win over Calvin Kattar back in July.

Now, he’ll take on David Onama. Onama last fought in April at UFC Kansas City where he won a competitive decision over Giga Chikadze. That win was Onama’s fourth win in a row. Like Garcia, Onama got off to a 2-2 start inside the octagon, but he’s really hit his strike over the last couple of years.