UFC Vegas 110 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Steve Garcia – David Onama

Tomorrow night, the UFC is back in The APEX with a featherweight main event between two contenders who are knocking on the door of the top ten at 145. 12th ranked Steve Garcia (18-5) will look to continue his winning streak as he takes on 13th ranked David Onama (14-2).

Starting with Onama, he enters the octagon tomorrow having won four fights in a row. The last time we saw Onama was back in April when he won a close decision over Giga Chikadze in Kansas City. Onama entered the UFC back in 2021 with an 8-0 record. However, he lost two of his first four. He’s since bounced back and has looked very good as of late.

Like Onama, Steve Garcia didn’t get off to the best start in the UFC. After winning four in a row which included a win on The Contender Series to get a shot, he went just 1-2 in his first three. With his back against the wall, he really started fighting well and has won six fights in a row including five finishes ahead of tomorrow’s main event.

UFC Vegas 110 Prediction

When you look at this fight, I think you’ll find that David Onama is the more technical and polished striker. However, Steve Garcia is the bigger fighter and he fights like it inside the octagon. He does a tremendous job of closing the distance and making his opponents fight off the back foot with his pressure.

Onama struggled fighting off his back foot and I think that he’ll get drained by the pressure that Garcia is going to fight with tomorrow night. Garcia has a nice ability of mixing things up and I could see Onama wearing down throughout the fight ultimately leading to Garcia’s power finishing things before the end of it. I see Garcia winning at UFC Vegas 110 which will lead him to a fight against top ten competition next.

Prediction: Steve Garcia by TKO