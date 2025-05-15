UFC Vegas 108 will be headlined by Amir Albazi – Tatsuro Taira

The UFC will be in The APEX on August 2nd and yesterday, we learned of a big time flyweight matchup that will headline the card. Iridium Sports Agency broke the news yesterday that top flyweights will battle it out as Amir Albazi (17-2) takes on Tatsuro Taira (16-1).

Our man @tatsurotaira is amped up to smash his way to 7-1 in the @ufc & pocket a 3rd straight Performance Bonus vs. Amir Albazi on Aug. 2 ? #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/bronFJlKKu — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) May 14, 2025

Both of these men will be looking to bounce back in this fight. Starting with Albazi, he’s coming off a decision loss to Brandon Moreno last November. That loss came on the heels of an extended layoff due for Albazi. Prior to the layoff, Albazi had defeated upcoming title challenger Kai Kara-France by split decision. Overall, he’s 5-1 inside the octagon.

Tatsuro Taira lost his first professional fight back in October when he faced Brandon Royval in a main event. The two had a helluva fight but Royval was able to win the split decision handing Taira his first loss. The 25-year-old had been 6-0 in the UFC prior to losing to Royval. With all the major flyweight matchups coming up, this is definitely one to keep your eyes on.