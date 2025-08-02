UFC Vegas 108 Main Event Preview: Tatsuro Taira – Hyun Sung Park

Tonight, the UFC returns to the APEX and we will see a flyweight showcase in the main event. Sixth ranked Tatsuro Taira (16-1) returns to the octagon as he takes on Hyun Sung Park (10-0) who will look to remain undefeated and jump straight into the top ten at 125 pounds.

Originally, UFC Vegas 108 was supposed to be headlined by Taira and Amir Albazi. However, when Albazi wasn’t cleared medically less than a week ago, Park jumped at the opportunity to headline the card. The 29-year-old is 3-0 inside the octagon with three finishes. In his ten professional bouts, he’s only gone the distance once and that was his first fight.

That said, he is going to have his hands full tonight. Tatsuro Taira is one of the best in the world and he’s very motivated entering this bout. In his last fight, he had a close split decision loss to former title challenger Brandon Royval. Prior to that, he had gone a perfect 6-0 in the UFC.

In terms of the fight tonight, I really like Tatsuro Taira in the matchup. I just think he’s more polished and I think you’ll see a pure skill gap between the two men. Now, this could also be a real coming out party for Park where he shows that he can compete with the elite. However, until I see it, I’m going with the proven product to get the win at UFC Vegas 108 tonight.