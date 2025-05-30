UFC Vegas 107 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Erin Blanchfield – Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107 goes down tomorrow night in The APEX and in the main event, we will see a pivotal matchup in the women’s flyweight division. Top five contenders will battle it out as Erin Blanchfield (13-2) takes on Maycee Barber (14-2). Worth noting that Maycee Barber did miss weight by half a pound this morning at the official weigh-ins.

Barber has a couple of items of concern entering this matchup with one being the weight miss. The other is the layoff that she’s been on. We haven’t seen Barber since March 2024 when she defeated Katlyn Cerminara by decision. She’s had issues that have kept her outside the octagon and in her first appearance back, she missed weight.

Those are the concerning items. On the flip side, Barber has won six fights in a row and had re-established herself as a top contender at 125 prior to the layoff. If she’s able to get a win over Blanchfield tomorrow night, she’d find herself right in the UFC flyweight title picture.

However, doing that will not be easy. After winning her first six UFC bouts, Erin Blanchfield lost her first fight inside the octagon last March when she lost to Manon Fiorot in a title eliminator. That said, she bounced back very well in November when she was able to win a five round decision over former strawweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas.

UFC Vegas 107 Prediction

Maycee Barber is not an easy fight for Erin Blanchfield despite Blanchfield being the clear betting favorite. Barber is very scrappy and she’s incredibly tough. She’s not easy to take down and she comes forward with a lot of pressure. I expect both of these fighters to put pressure on the other throughout the evening tomorrow night.

However, I like Erin Blanchfield to get the win at UFC Vegas 107. There are some question marks around Barber entering tomorrow night and I don’t have those questions with Blanchfield. Blanchfield has been able to impose her will with her wrestling against everyone she’s faced outside of the much bigger and physically stronger Manon Fiorot.

I expect Blanchfield to have the strength advantage tomorrow night and I expect her to have the better cardio. Both of those will lead to her gaining control of at least three rounds and winning a comfortable decision at UFC Vegas 107.

Prediction: Erin Blanchfield by Decision