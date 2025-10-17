UFC Vancouver Preview and Prediction: Marlon “Chito” Vera – Aiemann Zahabi

Tomorrow night in the featured matchup on the main card of UFC Vancouver, we will see a matchup between two top ten ranked bantamweights. Former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera (23-10-1) will be looking to bounce back as he takes on Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi (13-2).

This fight is a really big opportunity for Aiemann Zahabi to jump into real contention at 135 pounds. Zahabi is currently ranked ninth at 135 pounds and he’s won six fights in a row. However, it really feels like he has something to prove in this fight.

In Zahabi’s last fight, he faced Jose Aldo in Montreal back in May. In that fight, Aldo nearly finished Zahabi and brutally beat him down in the third round until he gassed out. Zahabi dominated the last portion of the round after Aldo gassed out. Still, myself along with most in the media felt comfortable saying Jose Aldo won the fight.

However, all three judges gave the fight to the Canadian. With most not believing that he won that last fight, it feels like there is more pressure here to perform than someone you would typically see on this kind of winning streak.

He’ll have a tough test too in former title challenger Chito Vera. Vera has been in there with the best of the best and you know he’s motivated after losing two straight. Prior to his recent skid, Vera was 6-2 in eight fights with wins over Sean O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, and a brutal knockout of Frankie Edgar.

This is Vera’s first fight since UFC Saudi Arabia last August when he lost a decision to Deiveson Figueiredo. He’s changed up his training for this fight to try and avoid the slow starts that we typically see from Chito.

UFC Vancouver Prediction

I’m going to come across as an Aiemann Zahabi hater in this prediction section. The reality is, I’m just not that impressed with his skills and I really don’t believe that he’s a top-tier bantamweight in the UFC.

I think he’s a solid fighter all the way around and he’s good on the feet and on the ground. However, I just don’t see anything that blows me away and I don’t believe that he’s on the same level as a guy like Chito Vera.

On the feet, I think Vera is a much better striker. I don’t believe that Zahabi has the grappling to take down Vera and hold him down over fifteen minutes. I think we are mainly going to see these two strike at UFC Vancouver and that’s a fight that Vera should win.

The path to victory for Zahabi lies with Chito Vera’s aggressiveness. Vera is someone who usually takes the first round and a half off before really putting his foot on the gas. The problem is, that puts him in a hole that’s sometimes too big to dig yourself out of.

If Zahabi comes out with a ton of volume and we see a tentative Vera, then Zahabi can easily win a points-based decision. However, if Vera comes out aggressive like he says he’s going to, I think he touches up Zahabi and ultimately finishes him before the final bell. I’m going to rock with Vera in this one assuming he holds true to his word.

Prediction: Marlon Vera by TKO