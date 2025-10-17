UFC Vancouver Preview and Prediction: Manon Fiorot – Jasmine Jasudavicius

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC Vancouver, we will see a pivotal matchup in the women’s flyweight division. Top contenders will battle it out as former title challenger Manon Fiorot (12-2) takes on Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3).

Starting with Fiorot, she’s looking to bounce back after she fell short in her quest to become champion back in May. Fiorot took on Valentina Shevchenko and she was the betting favorite entering the bout.

However, Fiorot got busted up on the feet in that fight and while she was very game, she lost a decision to the champ. That loss snapped a 12-fight win streak including seven straight inside the octagon.

While Fiorot is looking to bounce back, Jasudavicius is looking to keep the momentum going. Jasudavicius has won five in a row entering UFC Vancouver and the Canadian continues to look better and better. In her last fight, she took down and submitted former champion Jessica Andrade in the first round.

UFC Vancouver Prediction

Jasmine Jasudavicius is rolling into this fight with a ton of momentum, but she is facing a pretty steep climb in this matchup tomorrow night. She’ll have the full crowd behind her and she’s going to need all that support.

Jasudavicius is a tremendous wrestler and she’s used her offensive grappling and pressure-heavy style to break her opponents. That said, I don’t know if she has the wrestling or the strength to take down and control Manon Fiorot.

Erin Blanchfield struggled mightily against Fiorot due to Fiorot’s size and strength. We saw Valentina Shevchenko struggle at times attempting to get Fiorot down due to her size and strength. I think Jasudavicius will struggle as well.

With that, I think you’ll see these two striking a lot and I just don’t envision a scenario where Jasudavicius wins a standup fight with Manon Fiorot. If Jasudavicius is able to land takedowns and control, she has a path to victory at UFC Vancouver. However, I don’t see her having a ton of wrestling success and I don’t think she’ll win a points fight with Fiorot.

Prediction: Manon Fiorot by Decision