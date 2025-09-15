UFC Vancouver gets new main event as Brendan Allen steps in to face Reinier De Ridder

UFC Vancouver goes down on October 18th and today, we learned that there will be a new main event. The promotion announced that Brendan Allen (25-7) would be stepping in to face Reinier De Ridder (21-2) in the main event.

MAIN EVENT CHANGE UP NORTH! ?



?? Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen ?? Who you got at #UFCVancouver?!



Tickets On Sale NOW ? https://t.co/TWGBwz6IqV pic.twitter.com/kiRynrXqb0 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 15, 2025

Originally, RDR was supposed to face Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, but Hernandez has had to pull out of the fight due to injury. The promotion was searching today for a replacement and they found one in Brendan Allen.

Brendan Allen just fought inn July where he defeated Marvin Vettori. That win snapped a two-fight losing streak where he lost to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez. The matchup between RDR and Fluffy was considered a potential title eliminator.