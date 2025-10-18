UFC Vancouver Full Results

Tonight, the UFC returned to Vancouver with a solid fight card and in the main event, we saw a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division. Top contender Reinier De Ridder (21-3) was looking to remain perfect inside the octagon as he took on top ten ranked Brendan Allen (26-7). Below is the full results from tonight’s action in Vancouver.

UFC Vancouver Main Card Results

Brendan Allen def. Reinier De Ridder by TKO (Retirement) – Round 4

Mike Malott def. Kevin Holland by Unanimous Decision

Aiemann Zahabi def. Marlon Vera by Split Decision

Manon Fiorot def. Jasmine Jasudavicius by TKO – Round 1

Charles Jourdain def. Davey Grant by Submission (Guillotine Choke) – Round 1

Kyle Nelson def. Matt Frevola by Unanimous Decision

Prelim Results

Drew Dober def. Kyle Prepolec by TKO – Round 3

Aoriqileng def. Cody Gibson by TKO – Round 1

Bruno Silva def. Hyun Sung Park by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 3

Djorden Santos def. Danny Barlow by Unanimous Decision

Stephanie Luciano def. Ravena Oliveira by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Round 3

Yousri Belgaroui def. Azamat Bekoev by TKO – Round 3

Melissa Croden def. Tainara Lisboa by TKO – Round 3