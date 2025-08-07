UFC Vancouver adds Marlon Vera – Aiemann Zahabi

UFC Vancouver goes down on October 18th and the promotion announced a matchup between two top ten contenders that’ll go down on the card. The promotion announced that former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera (23-10-1) will take on Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi (13-2).

Starting with Zahabi, he’s going to look to continue his impressive win streak. Zahabi has won six in a row and in his last fight, he got the biggest win of his career. At UFC 315 back in May, he took on a legend in former champion Jose Aldo. Zahabi survived nearly getting finished to squeak out a decision against Aldo pushing him to the top ten at 135 pounds.

Now, he’ll try his luck with Chito Vera. Vera was supposed to fight back in June against Mario Bautista, but he had to pull out of the fight due to injury. We haven’t seen Vera since he lost to Deiveson Figueiredo last August at UFC Saudi Arabia. Prior to that loss, he had lost to Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title. Overall, Vera is 5-3 in his last eight fights.