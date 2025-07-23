UFC Vancouver adding Manon Fiorot – Jasmine Jasudavicius

The UFC is heading back to Vancouver on October 18th and today we learned about a big time women’s flyweight matchup that’ll go down on the card. MMA Junkie was the first to report earlier this afternoon that former title challenger Manon Fiorot (12-2) will return against Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3).

This is a huge matchup between top five contenders that could have title implications. Starting with Fiorot, she got her shot at Valentina Shevchenko and the flyweight title back in May. Unfortunately, Fiorot fell short which was her first loss in the UFC and her first professional loss since her debut. Prior to that, Fiorot had defeated Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield in back-to-back fights.

She’ll be looking to bounce back against the surging Jasudavicius. Jasudavicius started out just 3-2 in her first five UFC bouts. However, she’s since gone 5-0 and she continues to look better and better. Her dominant grappling is something to behold and that was on full display when she ran through former champion Jessica Andrade in her last fight.